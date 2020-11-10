SHIKARPUR:Shikarpur police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two bandits and eight gamblers during raids here on Tuesday.

According to SSP Shikarpur office sources, New Faujdari police, led by SHO Muhammad Rasheed, and accompanied with cops succeeded, arrested two dacoits identified as Zareef, son of Ahmed Ali Buriro, and Asif Ali, son of Rajib Ali Channa, from Jacobabad road area near Momin Wahi.

The police also claimed that they had recovered two TT pistols with some bullets and looted amount of Rs 220,000 from the possession of arrested accused.

It may be recalled that the arrested dacoits were wanted to police in dacoity that occurred with one Shafi Muhammad Soomro of city Shikarpur some two weeks ago.

New Faujdari police, on a tip-off, also recovered four snatched motorcycles area and handed over them to their owners.

Similarly, the same police also arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 7,000 cash and seven mobile phones from the possession of arrested gamblers.