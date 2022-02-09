Shipping Lines flayed for unfair treatment, handling of Shippers

Karachi, February 08, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has invited the attention of Mehmood Moulvi special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) Imran Khan to the difficulties created by shipping companies for exporters and urged him to take up matter with the maritime ministry on top priority basis.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver pointed out that shipping lines are now implementing late Bill of Lading (B/L) pickup charges of $200 after every 7 days. This means that with each additional week a charge of US $200 is added and this has never happened before and is unfair. This is un-business like. Shipping lines are overbooking and issuing more bookings than space available on vessels due to which cargo shut out has increased he lamented.

Hussain Ali Ratnani Director HMI Logistics said furthermore, they are charging export detention and port damage charges on cargo shut out by them due to over booking. Zeeshan Nazim a leading exporter of commodities said shipping lines are imposing a penalty of $1000 on export bookings if cancelled. Especially some lines which are imposing it on spot bookings and the charges to get amendment on the next vessel are $400.

SME exporters complained that shipping lines are behaving badly and have started charging sea priority surcharge/shipping guarantee charges other than freight charges. These additional charges are between $500 to $2000 are for guaranteed loading. The UNISAME Council (UC) said exports will suffer if such malpractices continue and the SMEs will be the worst sufferers. The UC has asked the SAPM to convene urgent meeting of shipping lines and warn them to discontinue such practices and not take undue advantage of shortage of containers caused by shipping empty containers to China and other countries causing hardships to shippers.

