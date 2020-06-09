Ships manufacturing at local level to promote shipbuilding: Pakistan Navy

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The steel-cutting ceremony of MILGEM-class ship being locally constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard on Tuesday. Shipyard Managing Director Rear Admiral Ather Saleem was the chief guest on the occasion. In a statement, Pakistan Navy spokesperson said this ship being constructed with the cooperation of Turkey will be equipped with modern weapons and sensors.

He said two of the four MILGEM class ships being manufactured with the cooperation of Turkey will be constructed at Karachi Shipyard. He said the ship will be constructed by February 2024. The Spokesperson said manufacturing of ships at local level will promote shipbuilding in the country.

