Near Jagan, within the jurisdiction of the Jahan Wah police station, unidentified assailants ambushed a private vehicle carrying law enforcement officers, resulting in serious injuries to Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Gohar Dahani, his son Muhammad Yaqoob Dahani, Constable Babloo Pathan, and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).
According to initial reports, SHO Dahani, along with his three colleagues, was on routine patrol in a private vehicle and attempted to stop a few suspicious vehicles at an impromptu checkpoint set up on Jagan Road. Instead of stopping, the armed men in the vehicles opened fire on the officers, who returned fire.
The injured were immediately shifted to Shikarpur Civil Hospital. Due to their critical condition, SHO Dahani and his son were later transferred to Sukkur Hospital.
A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the attack and cordoned off the area, launching a search for the culprits.
Sindh Interior Minister Zia Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and directed Shikarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shehzib Chandio to provide the best medical facilities to the injured officers and personnel.
Police have launched a large-scale operation to arrest the attackers.