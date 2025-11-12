Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday underscored that exceptional marksmanship must remain a core objective of military training, delivering a significant directive on combat preparedness at a major shooting competition.
The Army Chief’s remarks came as he addressed participants as the chief guest during the closing ceremony of the 45th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet, held at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum, according to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The extensive month-long championship, which ran from October 1 to November 10, featured over 2,000 participants. Shooters from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, and Civil Armed Forces, along with rifle associations from all four provinces and the federal capital, demonstrated high levels of skill and sportsmanship.
In a dominant display, the Pakistan Army secured the 3rd Inter Services Combat Shooting Championship 2025, winning all four of the inter-services matches. The Punjab Regiment clinched the Unit Firing Proficiency Match Group-I title.
Individual honours were also awarded, with Sepoy Muhammad Irfan of the Punjab Regiment earning the prestigious Master at Arms title. Naib Subedar Umar Farooq of the Army Marksmanship Unit was awarded the Army Hundred Rifle Match Trophy for his outstanding performance.
Following the PARA event, the COAS attended the centenary celebrations of Military College Jhelum (MCJ) as the chief guest. He commemorated the institution’s 100-year legacy by inaugurating the Centenary Monument and the College Museum.
The Army Chief commended MCJ for its significant contributions in producing generations of leaders distinguished by discipline, integrity, and patriotism. He also paid homage to the institution’s martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.
Upon his arrival at both venues, Field Marshal Munir was received by the Commander Rawalpindi Corps and the Inspector General of Training and Evaluation (IGT and E).