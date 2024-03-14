Shooting stones, mudslides shut Srinagar-Jammu Highway

SRINAGAR: The shooting stones and mudslides amid inclement weather blocked the Srinagar-Jammu Highway at many places between Ramban and Banihal in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, the Traffic Police authorities have advised people not to travel until the weather improves.

Earlier, the Traffic Police had said that Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from both sides of the Highway, however, the weather still remains the deciding factor for the only surface link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the outside world.