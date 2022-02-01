Shopkeepers observe shutdown against lack of parking space 

Srinagar, February 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, shopkeepers observed shutdown amid protest against the lack of parking space for the traders and shoppers as well in the Polo-View part of Srinagar city. The protesting shopkeepers downed their shutters and blocked the traffic in the area.

While talking to the media, some of the members of Polo-View Traders Association said that there was a designated parking space for the shopkeepers behind the market but that has been closed by the administration under the smart city project. “We were informed that this space will be turned into a road under smart city project. Where will we go and where will we park our vehicles. It will drastically reduce the shoppers’ footfall,” they said.

“We are not against beautification of Srinagar city but at least think about us, about our business. We need a permanent parking space,” the protesting shopkeepers said. They said the business has got affected due to the closure of parking space. “No customers are coming to us because they have no space to park their vehicles,” a shopkeeper said.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org