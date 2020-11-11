KARACHI:In its short judgment, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on barred Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) from holding MBBS entry test for medical colleges on November 15 after the differences of Centre and provinces over the matter.

The high court announced its short verdict in the light of the completion of arguments from the counsels representing the petitioners. The court ordered the PMC to cancel the entry test schedule for medical colleges for November 15 and directed it to establish an academic board and authority within 15 days.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry, heard the joint petitions. The first petition was filed by Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women and four other public and medical universities of the province against the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and sought permission to allow the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) to conduct test, while another petition was moved by Ramsha Haider and other pre-medical students through their counsel Muhammad Jibran Nasir against the admission test scheduled to be held on 18th October, which was postponed later on the court orders, and sought a restraining order against it.

In its short judgment, the court said despite claiming a common syllabus to all provinces, the PMC had made some announcements which created uncertainty and confusion in the minds of all applicants. The court said now the question paper of the MDCAT would be subject to a process of objection and review, which ironically compromises its very structure and standard and is sure to open a flood-gate of challenges subsequent to the MDCAT throughout the country.

The court said this is quite a unique idea that every applicant will be provided an objection form at the time of entering into the examination hall, so first he should be obliged to do an audit exercise as to how many questions are out of his syllabus.

The court said much time of the candidate would be lapsed and consumed to go through the entire question paper as an examiner and then filling the objection forms. No further mechanism has been provided in the announcements as to how and when the students appearing in the MDCAT will come to know whether objections raised by them were considered and the question considered by them to be outside the identified syllabus have been removed from scoring or not.

“Such unreasonable and nonstandard conditions amount to create hardship, distress and uncertainty amongst the candidates and their future is also on stake unless the proper syllabus is made out by the competent authority with due deliberation and examination of FSC syllabus of country to make out a common syllabus without any doubts so that the candidates should not be asked to fill objection forms in the examination hall,’’ the court order said

It further said: “In the absence of a validly constituted National Medical Authority and not constituting the National Medical and Dental Academic Board, the Pakistan Medical Commission is restrained from holding the MDCAT scheduled to be conducted on 15-11-2020.”

However, the competent authority under Sections 10 and 15 of the PMC Act, 2020 shall within 15 days establish the National Medical and Dental Academic Board and the National Medical Authority in line with the said provisions; thereafter, within 10 days, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board shall review the formulation of the examination structure and standards for the MDCAT and announce common syllabus thereafter MDCAT shall be conducted through National Medical Authority on a date to be fixed and announced afresh at the earliest. All applicants who had applied to the PMC and their application forms were accepted before the cut-off date shall be allowed to attend the MDCAT with their same registration and admit cards if any issued to them.

The court said Section 18 (3) of the PMC Act, 2020 and Regulation 16 of the PMC Admission Regulations 2020-2021 permit the Provincial Governments to make policy to cater the domicile condition for admission to public and private medical institutions not inconsistent with the PMC Act, 2020. The Medical and Dental Council shall make Regulation to set criteria for admission priority in the scenario where marks/score of applicants are the same/equal.

Previously on October 16, the SHC restrained the authorities concerned from conducting entry tests for medical and dental colleges on October 18.