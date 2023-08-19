SHRC urges authorities to enforce laws protecting journalists

KARACHI:Sindh Human Rights Commission has expressed concerns about the violence against journalists and urged the authorities to enforce the laws protecting media persons. According to a statement on Saturday, in the wake of the brutal murder of senior Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar in Sukkur, it raised the commission wrote a letter to the Sindh police chief to take steps to ensure the safety of journalists.

It stressed several high-profile cases of violence against journalists have surfaced in Pakistan inviting international condemnation and calls for a greater protection of media professionals. The role of journalists in strengthening democracy, accountability and safeguarding the public's rights is vital and the Constitution guaranteed protection of their right to information and freedom of expression, the letter stated. The commission stressed that it is distressing to note that journalists in the region often face numerous challenges, including threats, harassment, and violence while carrying out their duties in exercising the right of freedom of expression.

"The recent incident of the senior journalist Mr Jan Muhammad Mahar, shot dead by armed assailants in District Sukkur, Sindh on 13th August 2023, heart-wrenching and arose of insecurity among the media community. "Although the Government of Sindh passed The Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Act, 2021 on 28th June 2021 for the safety and protection of Journalists and Media personnel but practical measures for the promotion and protection of Journalist and media personnel rights are urgently needed."