Shutdown in IOK on Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom day tomorrow

February 10, 2020

Srinagar, February 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th of February in 1984. Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

Indian authorities have already imposed strict restrictions in the name of security to prevent anti-India protests. Additional troops have been deployed in all important places while the territory is under lockdown, with major roads blocked by razor wire and barricades to avert anti-India protests. Meanwhile, normal life continues to remain affected in the Kashmir Valley due to the military lockdown and gag on broadband and high speed mobile internet on 190th consecutive day, today.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts