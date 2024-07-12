A complete shutdown will be observed tomorrow in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mark Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, observed annually on July 13.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership has called for the shutdown to emphasize the urgent need for a peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and to highlight the Indian repression against the common Kashmiris, Hurriyat leaders, and activists.
The strike will be accompanied by a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar, where the martyrs of July 13, 1931, are buried.
Incarcerated APHC leaders, including Chairman Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, and Naeem Ahmad Khan, issued a joint statement from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail urging Kashmiris to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs by persisting in their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation. They also called upon Imams and Khateebs to remind people of their duty to protect their faith and identity from the Hindutva onslaught.