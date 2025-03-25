On Saturday, a shutter down strike and wheel jam were observed in various areas of Balochistan following a call by the Baloch Solidarity Committee. Shops and business centers in Quetta and other cities of the province remained closed, while traffic was suspended on major roads.
In response to the Baloch Solidarity Committee’s appeal, a shutter down strike was observed in Quetta, Mastung, Surab, Kalat, Wadh, Khuzdar, Nushki, Chagai, and Naseerabad. Protesters also blocked the province’s main highways for traffic.
On Friday, a protest rally was held against the arrest of BYC’s central committee member, Beeburg Baloch. An attempt to disperse the protesters led to a clash between the police and the protesters. BYC claimed that police firing resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to more than a dozen, though the police rejected this claim.
Following the confrontation between police and protesters in Quetta, the situation remains tense, and mobile services have been suspended.
The BYC chairman began a protest sit-in with the bodies on Sariab Road near Balochistan University on Friday night. Sabiha Baloch stated that on Saturday morning, the police started a crackdown by detaining Dr. M and other leaders.