Sialkot incident: more accused arrested on orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan 

Lahore, December 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that as per direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar, the investigation has been intensified with help of modern technology to arrest accused involved in Sialkot tragedy.

In the last 12 hours, Punjab police with the help of CCTV footage and mobile calls data have arrested 8 more main accused and total number of arrested accused has reached 132. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the arrested suspects include those involved in planning attack on the Sri Lankan manager and those involved in torture and incitement.

IG Punjab said that Punjab police will arrest all the accused in this tragic incident and bring them to justice. The accused will be severely sentenced by the courts. IGP added.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the main accused involved in the Sialkot tragedy, Imtiaz alias Billi, has also been arrested. Imtiaz alias billi was involved in torturing and desecrating the corpse. Police raided several places to arrest Imtiaz alias Billi but he used to change his location from one place to another. Sialkot police arrested Imtiaz alias billi after tracing him with help of modern technology and human intelligence. The accused was arrested from a bus bound to Rawalpindi.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan are continuously monitoring investigation of the case and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assigned the task of prosecuting the case to the Secretary Prosecution.

He further said that according to the investigation so far, out of 132 arrested accused, central role of 27 accused has come to light while the process of identifying the arrested involved in inciting provocation and violence is underway. He further said that investigation is being carried out keeping in view all the aspects of the incident.

