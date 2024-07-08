The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been extending facilitation for the establishment of Business Facilitation Centers (BFC) in the country.
These centers will be established in all the provinces, starting from Islamabad, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. The establishment of these centers will provide all services to the entrepreneurs as well as local and foreign investors, including issuance of NOCs (No Objection Certificate), licenses, and permits.
Through these centers, all the barriers to business start-ups will be removed. China has also established business facilitation centers in Shenzhen, which provide entrepreneurs with all business-related services and facilities under one roof.