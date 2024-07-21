Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has facilitated the agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for bolstering cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan in diverse fields.
The two countries have agreed to enhance mutual trade and investment from one million dollars to two billion dollars, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
They have signed fifteen memorandums of understanding and agreements covering trade, tourism, minerals, science and technology, law and justice and cultural exchange programs.