SIFC focusing on development of Yak farming

ISLAMABAD, Special Investment Facilitation Council, besides other steps to boost country's economy, has been focusing on development of Yak farming in the country which plays pivotal role in Livestock.

According to a report on Sunday, Yak is an animal, which belongs to bovine specie and exists the Himalayan mountain including Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan and also in Nepal, Tajikistan and Mongolia. These cattle can survive in extremely cold regions.

Currently, eighteen thousand Yak are available in Pakistan, which could be used not only for attaining self-sufficiency, but also the export potential can be increased by improving its protection and breeding.

High quality meat, milk and other ingredients could be provided to the market due to proper protection of Yak farming. It will also not only benefit the local people, but also improve Pakistan's economy through increasing its exports