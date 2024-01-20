SIFC installs one Megawatt Solar Power Plant in Hunza

HUNZA: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in partnership with Energy NPAK, a solar company, has installed a 1-MW Solar Power Plant in Hunza District of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a report on Saturday, this Solar Plant will meet the energy needs in the Region and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people living in these valleys.

This public-private partnership project will play an active role in generating clean energy as well as mitigating global climate change. Located 2,800 meters above sea level, the plant's more than 2,300 solar panels will generate 1,600 MW of electricity annually for local households and industries.

The project will generate clean energy that will avoid greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 1,100 metric tons of carbon annually. The Provincial Government will launch more renewable energy programs to overcome the power shortage in Gilgit-Baltistan

In the second phase of the project, a 2 MW solar plant will be commissioned in 2024.