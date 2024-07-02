Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is playing an important role in the promotion of IT and telecom sectors in the country.
Keeping in view the recommendations of SIFC, the government has issued instructions to the Ministry of IT and Telecom and PEPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) to speed up and improve the digitization of procurement and other government functions, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
By using the Cloud Services Procurement Framework, the government agencies will process all procurements. The process of auctioning of 5G will also be completed in the current month, for which instructions have been issued to the Law Division to actively work on the cases pending in Islamabad and Sindh High Courts pertaining to 5G.
The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Affairs has approved two hundred and thirty five million rupees for Pakistan Startup Fund and two hundred and twenty nine million rupees E-Rozgar program.