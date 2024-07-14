The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has signed an agreement with UAE’s Consultancy Company AT Kearney Middle East Limited for promotion of investment in the country’s diverse sectors.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) company will provide expertise over a period of eighteen months focusing on a number of key areas to drive foreign investment, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
The agreement includes strategies for attracting investment in key sectors and conducting pre-feasibility studies for selected projects.
The Kearney team along with the Public Private Partnership Authority held a detailed meeting with the National Coordinator of SIFC to discuss the roadmap for collaboration.