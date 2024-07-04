Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has taken many revolutionary steps especially in the field of agriculture to revolutionize the country’s economy.
The establishment of LIMs (Land Information and Management System) under SIFC’s Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) has been an important milestone for the development of the agricultural sector in the history of Pakistan, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
LIMs has introduced innovative irrigation methods such as modular drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and piot irrigation with the aim of increasing water use efficiency, reducing wastage and sustainable agriculture.
LIMs has identified 4.4 million acres of barren land that could be converted into fertile agricultural land. In addition, it has partnered with seven foreign and eighty five local investors covering 600,000 acres under a business-to-business (B2B) model, signaling a significant change in the agricultural landscape.
Along with this, LIMs is promoting the Mangroves restoration project under the Government-to-Government model with the UAE for waste water treatment and with Kuwait for investment cooperation.
The government has improved seed certification by reducing the seed trial period from two to one year and it is also drafting a national seed policy.
The objective of Agriculture Malls established through private partnership is to provide essential resources like quality seeds, fertilizers and modern agricultural machinery to the farmers under one roof which will increase the efficiency of the farmers.
The SIFC has also taken important steps under the Green Corporate and Livestock Initiative (GCLI). In this regard, the first consignment of high breed cattle from Brazil has arrived in Pakistan.