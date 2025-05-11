The Vice Chancellor of the University of Makran, Professor Dr. Mumtaz Baloch, met with the Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Bar Council, Advocate Rahib Khan Bleedai, to discuss the establishment of a Faculty of Law at the university.
During the meeting, they reviewed the legal requirements for launching the Faculty of Law. On this occasion, Professor Dr. Mumtaz Baloch handed over a request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Advocate Rahib Khan Bleedai.
Advocate Rahib Khan Bleedai assured the university of all possible support from the Bar Council and expressed the commitment to initiate the process for obtaining the NOC promptly.
Professor Dr. Mumtaz Baloch thanked the Bar Council for their cooperation and acknowledged their services. The purpose of the meeting was to take necessary steps for the formation of the Faculty of Law, in which the assistance of the Bar Council will play a crucial role.