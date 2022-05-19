Significant progress in the murder of Rana Ahmad Ali, father of Mian Naveed Ali, member provincial assembly from Pakpattan / 2 main accused arrested

Lahore, May 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Police Pakpattan has made significant progress in the investigation of high-profile case of murder of Rana Ahmed Ali, father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed Ali and arrested 2 main accused. The arrested accused include Maqbool Ahmed and Liquate Ali. Accused belong to Pakpattan district and Balochistan province.

According to details, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the incident which took place a few days ago. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had given the task of arresting the accused to DPO Pakpattan while Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif had visited the house of MPA Mian Naveed in Pakpattan and assured arrest of the accused.

DPO Pakpattan Naseebullah Khan said about the arrest of the accused that Pakpattan police using modern technology and professional skills have arrested 02 main accused. In the preliminary investigation, accused Maqbool Ahmad has confessed to planning of incident and murder as well.

DPO Pakpattan Naseebullah Khan said that special teams are mobilized for the arrest of the remaining accused and the remaining accused involved in the case will also be arrested soon and brought to justice. DPO Pakpattan Naseebullah Khan further said that the investigation on merit would be completed as soon as possible and the case would be brought to a logical conclusion at the earliest. He avowed that provision of justice to the bereaved would be ensured on priority basis.

