Sikh Community lauds Pakistan’s efforts for immediate repair of damaged domes

April 20, 2020

Islamabad, April 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Sikh community in the country and all over the world has greatly appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for immediate repair of the damaged domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. In a press release, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the domes were damaged on the night of 17 April due to strong winds caused by severe storm. The spokesperson said the repair work was completed within 24 hours of damage.

