“Silk Road in Symphony Gansu in Harmony” Tourism Routes Collection Announcement

LANZHOU, China, July 2, 2021 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/ — “Silk Road in Symphony Gansu in Harmony” Tourism Routes Collection organized by Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism will be held from July 3 to July 31, 2021. Please submit the work by email with a design description of 500 words to travelgansu@163.com.

Period

Starting date: July 3, 2021

Deadline: July 31, 2021

Requirements Characteristics: The route designs need to meet the demands of the present day, highlight the cultural depth and variety of Gansu’s tourism resources, and showcase the unique charm of Gansu. Completeness: The route design proposals should include entry and exit methods, domestic transportation and key areas. Sense of experience: The route designs must enable foreign tourists to experience the local customs and lifestyles of Gansu people. Internationalization: International tourism products that highlight Gansu’s own characteristics and culture with a view to the features of world cultural heritage, intersection of world civilizations and the golden belt of the Silk Road. Innovation: To expand the scope of the process and improve participation in the event, there is no restriction on the languages of the route design proposals. Presentation in short videos, H5 or other innovative forms of the route products is encouraged, thereby facilitating publicity and promotion.

III. Notes for Entrants

Each entrant must be the author of the submitted work with independent and complete copyright of the work. Entrants must ensure their works do not infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of any third party, including copyright, portrait right, reputation right, privacy right, trademark right, trade name right, or any other legal right. Any entrant who violates these requirements shall be disqualified and bear any legal liability caused thereby. Submitted works will not be returned during the event. Entrants shall agree that the sponsor owns the right to use the selected works (including publishing of albums, video production, exhibition, book publishing, online display, media release, and so on), and no additional remuneration shall be paid. The author reserves the copyright and authorship right. The sponsor may quote the author’s name and other necessary information and modify and edit the works as deemed necessary. Any disputes arising from the authorship right, copyright, portrait right and reputation right of the winning works shall be borne by the winners themselves. All entrants shall be deemed to have acknowledged all the rules and regulations of this process of seeking route design proposals, and the sponsor reserves the right of final interpretation of this event. Rules and Regulations Each entrant may submit up to two route designs. There is no restriction on the languages of the route design proposals. Presentation of the route products in short videos, H5 or other innovative forms is encouraged. Works shall be submitted in the form of a PPT electronic document, with clear images (single picture not less than 1mb) and a complete cover, table of contents and page numbers.

Video format requirement: MP4

Video proportion: 16:9

Video duration: 60s-120s

Video size: no more than 200MB

Picture format: 16:9

No more than 30 pictures for one route design

Entrants / individuals should submit their works via email. The submitted works shall be accompanied by a design description of no more than 500 words, explaining the theme of the route, entry method, domestic transportation, key areas, design concept, and other relevant information, and indicating the design organization, contact person and phone number. The name, nickname or logo of the author must not be displayed in the text and pictures of the submitted works. There should be no watermarks, borders, inscriptions, postscripts, and the like. Entries that do not meet these requirements shall be disqualified. Submission Method

Please submit your work by email with a design description of about 500 words. E-mail: travelgansu@163.com. You are welcome to log on to the online publishing platform of this event: http://xhtxs.cn/gr M to keep abreast of the latest progress of the event.

Publication

The notice calling for route design proposals is published online by the Global Federation of News Agencies. The online publishing platform of the event is: http://xhtxs.cn/grM.

VII. Selection and Awards

The full score is set to be 100 points, with expert review accounting for 70% and online selection accounting for 30. Ten quality route designs will be selected from all the submitted works, including one first prize, two second prizes and three third prizes. Certificates and bonuses will be awarded to the route products that win the first, second and third prizes.

Gansu locates in the northwest of china. As one of the ancient birthplaces of Chinese civilization, the culture of Gansu revolves around the Silk Road, the Great Wall and the Yellow River. There are seven world cultural heritage sites in Gansu: Mogao Grotto at Dunhuang is the largest extant Buddhist treasure trove in the world; Jiayuguan is the starting point of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall at the western end, known as The First and Greatest Pass under Heaven; located in Tianshui, the Maijishan Grottoes, one of the four most famous grotto sites in China, derived its name from the wheat stack-shaped mountain; and the copper flying horse, the logo of China tourism, was unearthed in Wuwei, Gansu Province.

Source: Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

