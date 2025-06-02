The Sindh government and the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs have unveiled a series of joint projects aimed at addressing Karachi”s critical coastal and environmental issues. The collaborative efforts encompass initiatives ranging from sewage treatment to comprehensive coastal development.
In a pivotal meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar marked the start of a new cooperative phase dedicated to enhancing Karachi’s infrastructure and safeguarding its coastal resources. The gathering included high-ranking officials from both the provincial and federal levels, underscoring the significance of the partnership.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah highlighted the urgent need to halt the discharge of untreated sewage into the sea and promised swift action through the installation of sewage treatment plants. He ensured full cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs to maximize benefits for the public. Federal Minister Junaid Anwar emphasized the sustainability and public benefit of the collaborative projects, reaffirming the commitment to ongoing cooperation for coastal development.
The China Road and Bridge Corporation presented plans for the Karachi Coastal Development Zone, a USD 3.1 billion project, which will transform land near Machhar Colony into a business hub and industrial area, complete with a desalination plant. The project promises significant employment opportunities without affecting existing settlements.
Chief Minister Shah announced the establishment of additional sewage treatment facilities to prevent polluted water from entering the sea, with a focus on the Greater Karachi Sewage Project. Plans are underway to expand existing treatment plants and construct a new one in Korangi.
A committee has been formed to oversee the relocation of Karachi”s truck stand, involving representatives from the Karachi Port Trust and other stakeholders. This initiative, alongside plans for eco-friendly tourism, represents a strategic move towards sustainable development in the region.
This collaboration heralds a new era of cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, paving the way for improved infrastructure, eco-friendly initiatives, and economic growth in Karachi and beyond.