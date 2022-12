KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Thursday announced winter vacation for public and private schools and colleges across the province. Schools and colleges will remain closed for winter vacation from Dec 20 to Jan 1, 2023, as per a decision taken by the provincial education department’s steering committee.

Sindh education minister Ahsan Chandio said the decision was taken after a meeting held by the sub-committee. It was decided to reopen educational across Sindh on Jan 2, 2023.