KARACHI:Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh in exercise of the power conferred upon him by clause (a) of Article 109 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 has been summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on Thursday, the 25th February, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi, according to a statement received on Wednesday.