June 14, 2020

Karachi:The budget of Sindh province for the year 2020-21 is presented on June 17, said official sources here Sunday.

They said the volume of the proposed budget is about Rs1230billion. They said no new taxes would be levied and the chances of raise in salaries and pensions are slim. They said about 25 to 30 percent cut in the annual development program is likely.

