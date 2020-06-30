Sindh Chief Minister announces rewards for policemen foiling attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

June 30, 2020

Karachi, June 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced a one-step upward promotion for the policeman killed while fighting against the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), Rs10 million compensation, two jobs, continuation of salary till the superannuation of the Shaheed policeman, Rs5 million for the three security guards who also laid their lives and a job for each family in the police.

“I also urged the PSE and the concerned bank whose security guards lost their lives will match the compensation as announced by him.” This he said on Tuesday while addressing a special ceremony organized at CPO to pay tribute to the policemen and security guards who laid their lives and sustained multiple injuries while foiling the attack on PSE on Monday.

The CM said that the sub-inspector who lost his life while defending the attack on PSE would be promoted in the next pay and scale, Rs10 million compensation for his family, two jobs, continuation of his salary till his superannuation. He also added that Rs5 million compensation would also be given to the each family of three security guards who also laid their lives. “I would urge the IG Police to give a job to the son or a family member of the security guards killed in the attack,” he said and added even if they were not fit for uniform service they should be accommodated in clerical or other kinds of service in the police department.

Shah announced Rs500,000 financial assistance for seven policemen sustained injuries while fighting against the terrorists. He said that the attack on PSE might had caused us more loss than the attack on World Trade Tower made by Osama Bin Laden. “Credit goes to the Sindh government which made recruitments in the police purely on merit, otherwise this bravery and timely action against the terrorist might had not taken place,” he said.

The chief minister said that the terrorists who attacked PSE had come from another province. “I have already issued necessary directives to the law enforcement agencies in the law and order meeting I had chaired on Monday,” he said and added “we have decided to strengthen PSE security.” He lauded the policemen’s bravery who killed the terrorists at the front gate of Pakistan Stock Exchange. “The timely action by the police and the Rangers is the manifestation of their confidence in the government which has been taking their proper care,” he said.

Q and A: replying to a question, the chief minister said that the provincial government was collecting withholding tax on behalf of the federal government. “If the federal government wants his government to collect any tax they [Fed govt] would had to formally request the provincial government and then the decision would be taken in consultation with our cabinet,” he said and added the provincial government was ready to serve the federal government within the ambit of the constitution of Pakistan.

To a question, the chief minister said that the unilateral deduction of withholding tax on vehicles by the federal government was unconstitutional. Despite our repeated request and letter the deducted amount had not been returned so far, he lamented. Talking about the salary structure of the Sindh police, the chief minister said they were better than the policemen of the other provinces.

Replying to a question about lockdown, the minister said that his government could not impose it unilaterally. “Now, Eid-ul-Azha is approaching and on this Eid virus may take a new turn of highs, if this kind of approach and attitude were continued then the virus would not die down in Pakistan even if it is eliminated in the rest of the world,” he said.

He prayed Almighty Allah to give Pakistan competent rulers who had the ability to take right decisions. Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Information Syed Nasir and IG Police and other senior police officers offered dua at the Memoir build at CPTO to keep the memories of brave policemen alive who laid their lives in the line of their duty.

The chief minister gave away `Certificates of Gallantry’ to the family members of the policemen who laid their lives and others who sustained injuries but did not allow the terrorists to attack the stock exchange. He gave away a certificate of gallantry to Shaheed Inspector Shahid, Shakeed Security guard Iftikar, Shaheed Guard Hassan, Shaheed guard Khawaryar. The sons of Shaheed received the certificates.

The chief minister said “I salute the gallantry of our policemen and security guards,” he said and added his government would not let the families of `Shaheeds’ alone but they would be looked after properly. He also distributed certificates among the policemen of RRF who had participated in the operation against terrorists at the stock exchange.

Shah said that the police were not only fighting against terrorists but some of them had been infected with coronavirus while performing duties. “I am proud of you and you are our heroes,” he said. Earlier, the IG Police Mushtaq Maher delivering his welcome address said that with the arrival of the chief minister to meet with the families of killed policemen, security guards the entire police force had been encouraged.

