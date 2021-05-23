Sindh Chief Minister sees water accord violation, warns of more anti-Covid restrictions

Karachi, May 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that under 1991 Water Accord the provinces have to share water, surpluses as well as shortages, as per agreed formula, but during the ongoing Kharif season-2021, Sindh had been given 35 percent shortage in the first 10-daily and 37.7 percent shortage in the second 10-daily while the Punjab had been given 17.3 percent shortage in the first 10-daily and 16 shortages in the second 10-daily.

“As a matter of fact, the water shortages would have been shared equally but just to give favour to the Punjab they have been given more water.” This he disclosed while addressing a press conference on two different issues, water shortages in Sindh and coronavirus situation, here at CM House. Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Dr Abdul Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal Mahmood of Aga Khan Hospital and Dr Sajjad Qaiser of PMA were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that in 1991 accord, water distribution between the provinces was agreed on a formula. He added that for every 10 days, there was an allocation of water for every province. “In case of shortages, surplus water would be shared as per agreed formula,” he said. Shah said that under the accord, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was created to implement the water accord in true letter and spirit but ‘it seems it has failed to do its job judiciously’.

The chief minister sharing the data of first 10-daily (May 1 to 10) of Kharif season 2021, said that the share of Punjab was 93.7 MAF against which it was given 77.5 MAF which showed a shortage of 17.3 percent. Similarly, the share of Sindh was 51.1 MAF against which it was given 33.3 MAF that showed a 35 percent shortage. Balochistan was given 20 percent more water.

Talking about second 10-daily (May 11 to 20) distribution of water, Shah said that the Punjab had a share of 100.8 MAF against which it was given 84.6 MAF which showed a 16 percent shortage while Sindh was given 38.4 MAF against a share of 61.7 MAF that showed a 37.7 percent shortage.

The chief minister said that under the water accord, the [water] shortages would have been shared by the provinces as per agreed formula, but the Punjab had been given more water and the Sindh had been turned barren. “This is an injustice with the people of Sindh and I would be raising my voice against it,” he said and added he would also write a letter to the prime minister on the issue.

COVID-19: The chief minister talking about the COVID-19 new highs it hit in Sindh, said that last year Eid ul Fitr was celebrated on May 24, 2020 and on that day, we had 846 cases and within 15 days after Eid, the number of cases had increased to 3,036 on June 11, 2020 that constituted 30 percent detection rate.

The CM said this year, Eid ul Fitr was on May 13, 2021 and on that day, we had 1,232 cases and within eight days (May 22) the number of cases increased to 2135. “Our hospitals, particularly the Infection Disease Institute and Aga Khan, have no beds for COVID patients.

Talking about PCR tests, he said that after Eid ul Fitr, 2,809 tests had been conducted per million population because we want to assess the situation so that appropriate strategy could be made to protect our people. He added that during the last one-week, the positive cases ratio had been recorded at 8.37 percent that was quite dangerous.

The CM said that when Ramzan was started, the ratio of the cases was lower in Sindh than other provinces. As the month of Ramzan kept passing, the number of cases went on increasing because inter-provincial transport services kept plying and moving passengers from one province to the other. “Had it [transport] been banned for two weeks as was suggested by the Sindh government the pandemic would have been contained,” he deplored.

Shah categorically said that in such a situation when cases of coronavirus were on the rise and death rate was also showing an upward trend, relaxation in the restrictions could not be considered. “We may impose more and strict restrictions, if the people dare to defy the SOPs,” he warned.

He said that marriage halls, expo halls, parks, indoor gyms, sports facilities, amusement parks, cinemas, beauty parlours, shrines and all tourist spots had been closed for next two weeks from Monday. “All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, had been closed all over Sindh till further orders,” he said and added transport been allowed with 50 percent occupancy of their capacity.

Shah said that shops, including supermarkets, would operate from 6 am to 6 pm. “We would not allow supermarkets to operate under the pretext of having a pharmacy,” he said and added pharmacies at hospitals and separate stores would operate round the clock. The restaurants would offer only take away and home delivery service.

The chief minister urged people of the province to get vaccinated. “The whole world is opening because they have vaccinated their people,” he said and added, “We have 234 vaccination centers all over Sindh and I would suggest the people to get themselves vaccinated.” Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho said that more vaccinations were being procured to cover the entire population. She added that mobile vaccinations units were being launched to cover elderly bed-ridden people.

Dr Faisal talking about developing magnetic power in the body after being vaccinated was a baseless narrative. “This is something to misguide the people,” he said and urged people to get themselves vaccinated to stay safe and secure from the virus. Dr Bari of Indus Hospital said that the UK variant was quite dangerous, as it affects so intensely. He added that people could be made secure if they were vaccinated.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad of PMA told media that more restrictions should be imposed until the spread of the virus was contained. He suggested that every day at least, five to six lac people should be vaccinated. The chief minister at the outset of his press conference strongly condemned the Israeli and India terrorism in Palestine and Kashmir respectively.

