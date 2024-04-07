Sindh CM directs to provide proposal for solar electrification of small houses

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed to provide a proposal for solar electrification of small houses and assess the benefits of solarizing the hospitals.

He was chairing a review meeting of the Sindh Solar Energy Project in Karachi.

Addressing the meeting, he also sought proposal for the Village Solar / Wind Hybrid System under Public Private Partnership mode.

Briefing the meeting, Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Shah said Sindh Solar Energy Project has been launched with support of the World Bank with an estimated cost of 26.86 billion rupees