Sindh CM inaugurates High Dependency Unit at Expo Field Hospital

June 21, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurating newly established High Dependency Unit (HDU) at Expo Field Hospital said that it was the manifestation of his commitment to further enhance and strengthen provincial health services so that no COVID-19 patient remained unattended.

The HDU, Field Hospital, Expo Karachi has been established in collaboration with Pakistan Army. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister Information Syed Nasir Shah, senior Pakistan Army and civilian officers, Dr Bari and others.

Shah said that the newly HDU had been housed in four rooms with a capacity of 140-oxygenbed. “I really appreciate Pak Army for establishing this HDU within 10 days,” he said and added it would prove to be best facility located in the heart of the city.

He said that Pak Army was supporting Sindh government in containing the virus. “The establishment of new HDU at Expo would help reduce pressure on other hospitals of the city,” he said. He added that the Pak army had posted highly trained health care staff at the HDU and Indus Hospital would also support to operate the unit.

The chief minister said that at present, the Sindh government had already established health facilities for COVID-19 patients with 453-bedded ICU and 1553-bedded HDU allover Sindh and another 140-bedded HDU of Expo Center had been added in the system. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the 140-bedded HDU by cutting the ribbon and visited all the four rooms. It may be noted the Field Hospital, Expo has 1200-bedded Isolation facility.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited Services Hospital where a separate unit for COVID-19 patients was being constructed. He directed the relevant engineers to expedite the work so that it could be started.

