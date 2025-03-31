Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah conducted a surprised visit to the Shahrah-e-Bhutto, inspecting key infrastructure projects without any official protocol.
During his visit, CM Shah assessed the construction progress of the Jam Sadiq Interchange. He instructed the authorities to ensure its completion within three months. The completion of this interchange will provide a separate route for DHA and Korangi traffic on Bhutto Highway,’ the CM said.
Additionally, Shah urged officials to expedite the work on the Korangi Causeway Bridge, stressing the importance of its early completion to ease traffic congestion. He also directed the swift opening of the Bhutto Highway Quaidabad Interchange and urged authorities to accelerate the final preparations.