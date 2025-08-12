Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while speaking to the media at the Swami Narayan Temple in Hyderabad, said, “Our effort is to always maintain better relations between Sindh and the Federation.” He reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to protecting provincial autonomy, especially in budgetary matters, and promised continuous engagement with the federal government. He also acknowledged the role of the Deputy Prime Minister in fostering federal and provincial relations.
He strongly condemned forced religious conversions, terming them illegal and against religious principles.
The Chief Minister expressed grief over the recent fatal road accident and condemned irresponsible driving. He confirmed the driver’s arrest and condemned the retaliatory burning of seven dumper trucks. Shah promised strict action against the culprits and gave transport companies 15 days to install cameras in vehicles and ensure drivers have valid licenses.
Furthermore, Shah spoke about the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Sindh and highlighted the arrests made in recent months. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to fighting drug trafficking and acknowledged the global nature of this challenge.