Sindh CM to present annual budget on June 17

June 14, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing a PPP parliamentary party meeting here at CM House on Sunday announced that he would present Sindh province’s annual budget for next financial year on Wednesday, June 17.

The party meeting was attended by former provincial minister Manzoor Wassan, all provincial ministers, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and the majority of the MPAs.

Shah said that before presenting the budget for the next financial year in the assembly, he would chair his cabinet meeting to approve the budget. He said that the coronavirus had not only affected their people, but it had badly affected the budget estimates for the next year. “Despite critical condition, I will try my best to provide relief to the poor people of the province through budgetary measures,” he said.

The CM said that in the next budget, priorities would be given to the health sector under which new facilities would be established. “We have to contain the virus which is spreading throughout the province,” he said.

He said that coronavirus was claiming more lives every day and number of cases being reported daily had crossed 2,000 cases. This is a serious situation; therefore, our people have to adopt precautionary measures and we have to further strengthen our health system.

Shah telling budgetary priority to his parliamentary party members said water and sanitation sector, poverty reduction, development of social sector and revival of the provincial economy would be given top priorities. However, he said instead of launching new schemes, focus would be on completion of ongoing schemes. Shah said that after corona, locust swarm attacks were an standing threat to agro-economy of the province. “This threat may cause food security issues in the province,” he said.

The chief minister said that due to corona, necessary measures for ensuring social distancing in the assembly house would be taken. “We, in consultation with opposition members in the assembly, are trying to develop SOPs for the budget session,” he said. At the outset of the meeting, dua for provincial minister late Murtaza Baloch was offered. He was paid rich tribute for his services.

Related Posts