Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah toured the new under-construction Indus Hospital at Korangi Crossing, a collaborative project between the Sindh government and Indus Hospital and Health Networks (IHHN), which will be inaugurated soon.
During his visit, Shah underscored the hospital’s role as Karachi’s third major healthcare facility, alongside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Civil Hospital, promising free treatment for patients.
The IHHN team, including Board Chairman Abdul Karim Paracha and President Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, welcomed the chief minister and provided an overview of the facility. Dr Bari informed Shah that the first phase has introduced a 90-bed emergency department, with future expansions aiming for a total capacity of 1,380 beds. The hospital will feature specialized wards for neurosciences and adult oncology and will operate as a paperless entity.
Shah announced plans for a separate Mother and Child Block at the Badin Hospital and reiterated his commitment to improving healthcare services throughout Sindh. Additionally, he stressed the importance of promoting nursing as a profession to attract more youth into the medical field.