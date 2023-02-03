Sindh CM visits Peshawar blast injured, announces Rs1m for each victim

Peshawar: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and inquired after health of those injured in the Police Lines mosque suicide blast. Murad, on the occasion, announced Rs1 million for the families of those martyred and Rs0.5 million for those injured in the incident of terrorism.

Adviser to the CM Murtaza Wahab and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput also accompanied the chief minister during the visit. Murad also visited the memorial set up for the martyrs of the Peshawar blast and laid floral wreath there. Later, the CM went to the Police Lines mosque.