Sindh CM visits rain affected areas of Larkana

Larkana: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there have been unusual rains in Sindh which have never fallen before, even today there is water in many places. There are no historical records, but 10 to 11 times more rain has fallen than before. We have to extract all the standing water for which we are working hard and trying our best.

He expressed these views on Thursday while talking to the media during his visit to the relief camps of rain-affected people in Larkana, Ratodero, and Jeha village, Sajawal Junejo, Qamber, Dokri and Areeja.

He said that we are making a strategy to remove the water as soon as possible. Along with this, it is also an effort not to cause trouble to anyone else while drawing water, and I do not blame people, but everyone who has water standing in front of his village should also help to drain out water. He said that everyone thinks that the government will take the water out and send it further, but water is everywhere.

He claimed that 75 percent water will be drained out in a month or one and a half months. He said that everyone wants water to go out from their areas or the city, but it will take time for water to go out. He said that we need 15 lakh tents and we have been given 4 and a half lakh tents so far hence we have been unable to deliver tents to the people. CM admitted.

He said that less than 10,000 tents have been delivered from all the countries. This is a big tragedy, adding we are trying to end the suffering of the people, CM said. He said that he will talk to the Chief Minister of Balochistan about the water sent from Balochistan.

He said he has visited many districts three or four times. He disclosed that those who did not get facilities in Balochistan, they stayed in the Sindh side and they have taken shelter in the tent city set up by the Sindh government to whom we are providing food. Many districts of Sindh received 1,100mm of rain and 1800mm of rain fell on Padidan.

He said that while the area of Sindh is 41,000 square kilometers. If we take a look at it, water has formed on 140 million acres. Which is equal to 20 Tarbela dams, this is the reason that wherever you look, you will see only water.

He said that there is only water on the right side of the Indus River from Kashmore to Sehwan and everyone wants to drain water from their area but it will take time to drain the water. He said that the water is being drained through Manchar Lake.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while thanking the countries that provided aid, said that these rains are not less than a great tragedy, but the Sindh government is doing its best to reduce the sufferings of the people.

Shah visited the medical camp established on the road in Jeha village of Rutodero. The chief minister asked the doctors about the medicines and the doctors were instructed that the malaria medicines should be in the camp.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister met with the children of the flood victims and directed the authorities to immediately set up tents for the children. When the chief minister asked the people sitting in the tent, what did you get? An officer present there said that everything has been given.

The chief minister expressed his anger on the officer as to why he replied when it was not asked from him adding I will believe what the victims tell me.

Chief Minister Shah also visited the relief camp in Ratodero where he was told that there are 52 relief camps in Ratodero in which 3584 people are staying. The chief minister met with the victims and after listening to the problems of the victims issued orders for their solution, after which he inspected the medical camp and the stock of medicines.

CM was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Mukesh Chawla, Jam Khan Shoro and Sohail Syal, Khurshid Junejo, Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari and others also joined him at Ratodero.