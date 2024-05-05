Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah to send expert delegation to China for gasification technology

Karachi, Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced plans to send an expert delegation from the Sindh Coal Authority to China to inspect modern gasification plants and explore technology transfer opportunities.

According to Chief Minister Sindh, the decision follows a high-level meeting where a report from South African experts was reviewed, declaring Tharcoal Block Two coal highly suitable for gasification. The South African report suggested that the coal could be used to produce fertilizer gas and diesel. Emphasizing Thar coal’s potential, Minister Shah announced that the delegation would not only inspect facilities but also delve into potential policy frameworks for gasification at the provincial level. The meeting included detailed briefings by Kazim Ali Jatoi, Secretary of the Energy Department, and Haq Nawaz Shar, Director General of the Sindh Coal Authority, along with discussions on engaging with the federal government to align provincial and federal policies on gas efficiency.