KARACHI: In Sindh, the excise department has started a road checking campaign against tax default vehicles from today.

The campaign will continue till 7th of next month. The road checking campaign is aimed at ensuring tax recovery from defaulters.

In a statement, Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwar said that eight teams have been constituted in Karachi for the campaign and the checking is being carried out at 37 different places in the city.