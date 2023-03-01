Sindh Food Authority fines several restaurants for poor sanitation

KARACHI: On the directives of Provincial Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar, the teams of Sindh Food Authority have intensified its operations to prevent the sale of substandard food items in various districts of Karachi.

In this regard, the SFA Team West conducted raids in Jackson Market Keamari. The team was led by Deputy Director Bashir Khan. The team inspected restaurants and milk shops. It also reviewed the quality of milk and oil used in food. Mobile testing lab was also accompanied by the team on this occasion.

Deputy Director District West Muhammad Bashir Khan imposed fines on several restaurants for poor sanitation arrangements and using substandard items. Khan said that Provincial Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar had issued strict instructions that there should be no compromise on the standard of food items.