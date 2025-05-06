The Sindh government has announced a complete ban on plastic shopping bags in the province, taking a revolutionary step towards eliminating environmental pollution.
According to a notification issued by the Department of Environment, non-degradable, oxo-degradable, black, and recycled plastic bags will be banned starting from June 15.
A statement issued by the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development stated that the purpose of this ban is to ensure environmental protection. Following the partial ban in 2019, this complete prohibition has been implemented under an amendment to the Sindh Prohibition of Non-Degradable Plastic Products Rules 2014.
The Secretary of Environment clarified that only eco-friendly bags will be permitted. Agha Shahnawaz stated that plastic bags are the root cause of environmental destruction and zero tolerance will be adopted in this regard.
He warned that the implementation of this announcement will be ensured and strict action will be taken against violators. The Sindh government has appealed for public cooperation, declaring environmental protection a national responsibility.