Prominent Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has accused Karachi traffic police of illegally extorting money from citizens under the pretext of number plate violations. He alleges that the Sindh provincial administration has devised a new method to loot the people of Karachi.
Sattar claims that traffic officials collect millions of rupees illegally daily, which is then passed on to higher-ups. He termed this alleged corruption a full-fledged business and vowed that MQM-P will not tolerate this alleged open corruption by officers using their uniforms as a shield.
He also criticized the traffic police’s alleged failure to protect citizens from the dangers of reckless dumper drivers, claiming that commuters remain stuck in traffic jams for extended periods without any effective intervention.
Sattar further alleged that the Sindh government is neglecting Karachi’s infrastructure, comparing the city’s roads to the ruins of Mohenjo-daro while simultaneously attempting to impose fines comparable to those in the United States. He says the administration is violating the public’s fundamental right to travel, even on broken roads.
He warned that if the public’s patience wears thin, the resulting reaction could engulf all levels of government. Sattar concluded his statement by appealing to the Sindh government to rectify its allegedly harmful policies and injustices.