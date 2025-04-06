Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has unveiled a financial package of Rs437 million dedicated to the enhancement of educational infrastructure in SOS Children’s Villages across Khairpur, Jamshoro, and Thar.
This announcement underscores a continued commitment to supporting vulnerable children through strategic partnerships with the SOS organization.
During a ceremony at the CM House celebrating 40 years of SOS Children’s Villages’ service in Sindh, a message from Chief Minister was delivered by Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani, as he was engaged elsewhere, according to the Spokesperson of Sindh Chief Minister.
The event attracted dignitaries including Dr. Dereje Wordofa, President-elect of SOS Children’s Villages International, and other prominent figures in philanthropy and education.
In his message, Chief Minister highlighted the unique SOS model, where children lacking parental support can receive care in family-like settings. He acknowledged the international reach of the SOS model and praised the visionary efforts of Mrs. Souriya Anwar, founder of SOS Children’s Villages in Pakistan.
The Chief Minister detailed the expansion of SOS initiatives, including a new SOS Village in Tharparkar’s Prem Nagar, facilitated by the Vankwani family’s land donation. This project marks a significant advancement in providing care and opportunities to children in underserved regions. Additional initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure are part of a broader vision to uplift Tharparkar.
Dr. Dereje Wordofa expressed gratitude to the Sindh Government, emphasizing the importance of continued support in fostering holistic development for children. The event also featured the digital unveiling of the new SOS Village in Tharparkar, marking a new chapter in the province’s commitment to child welfare.