﻿Sindh government takes notice of arbitrary increase in public transport fares, warns of legal action

The Sindh government has announced it will take strict legal action against public transport operators who have unilaterally increased fares, terming the move an illegal burden on citizens.

This directive was issued today by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who ordered an immediate crackdown following reports of unapproved price hikes.

During a key meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, Mr. Memon stated that arbitrary fare increases, using the rise in petroleum product prices as a pretext, are unacceptable and exploitative.

The Senior Minister, who also holds the portfolio for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, reiterated that the authority to alter transport fares rests solely with the government and the Transport Department. He issued a stern warning that any transport provider increasing fares without official approval will face legal proceedings.

In response to the issue, Mr. Memon has directed the Transport Department to immediately launch a field-checking campaign. Officials have also been tasked with establishing an effective system to address public complaints regarding overcharging.

Furthermore, the Secretary of Transport has been instructed to conduct a comprehensive review of the current fare structure to determine and implement appropriate and balanced rates if any adjustments are deemed necessary.

Mr. Memon reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing relief to the public and stressed that no one will be allowed to engage in exploitation.