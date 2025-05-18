News Ticker: ﻿Sindh Government to Launch 3-Day “Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program” in Hyderabad﻿RTO-1 Seals Prominent Lighting Store on M.A. Jinnah Road for Violating POS Laws﻿The Need for Trilateral Talks on Kashmir: President of Azad Kashmir Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry﻿Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt to leave for Croatia to participate in international events﻿PML-F Secretary General Acknowledges Victory Against Indian Aggression﻿Water Theft on Mirpur Minor Canal: Farmers’ Protest﻿Pakistan reaches West Asia Baseball Cup semi-finals﻿Balochistan’s Development and Law and Order: Key Meeting between CM and President﻿Police Operations Against Drug Dealers in Mirpurkhas﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Condemns Israeli Attacks, Calls for Immediate Action on Gaza﻿Water Theft on Mirpur Minor Canal: Farmers’ Protest﻿Pakistan reaches West Asia Baseball Cup semi-finals﻿RTO-1 Seals Prominent Lighting Store on M.A. Jinnah Road for Violating POS Laws﻿Police Operations Against Drug Dealers in Mirpurkhas﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Condemns Israeli Attacks, Calls for Immediate Action on Gaza﻿Balochistan’s Development and Law and Order: Key Meeting between CM and President﻿Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt to leave for Croatia to participate in international events﻿The Need for Trilateral Talks on Kashmir: President of Azad Kashmir Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry﻿Sindh Government to Launch 3-Day “Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program” in Hyderabad﻿PML-F Secretary General Acknowledges Victory Against Indian Aggression﻿SC Chief Justice Pledges Judicial Reforms During Bannu Visit﻿Dow University observes Thanksgiving Day﻿President Pays Tribute to Nation and Armed Forces on Thanksgiving Day﻿CCNP announces nationwide cancer awareness drive focused on early detection and outreach﻿CJP visits PHC’s Bannu Bench, underscores judicial reforms, judges’ safety﻿President and PM Honor Sacrifices of MarkaeHaq Heroes﻿President Expresses Condolences to Family of Martyred Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf﻿Bilawal Zardari Congratulates Nation on Success of Operation Bunyanum Marsous﻿PM Youth Programme Delegation Embarks on Strategic Review at IIUI﻿AJK PM Visits ShellingAffected Areas﻿Donkey Cart Race Held in Mirpurkhas﻿Organizing a Rally in Karachi Regarding Thanksgiving Day﻿Medical Teams Satisfied with Elephant Health in Safari Park﻿CM Hoists Flag on Pakistan’s Day of Gratitude, Announces Rs10m for Martyrs’ Families﻿Thanksgiving Day Observed In Sukkur﻿Display of Enthusiasm at the Colorful Thanksgiving Day Ceremony﻿Thanksgiving Day: Public Expresses Solidarity with Armed Forces in Okara﻿Solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies﻿Currency Exchange Rates Experience Modest Upward Movement﻿Foreign Selling Drives Pakistan Stock Exchange Down by 300 Points﻿Pakistan welcomes US decision to lift sanctions from Syria﻿Sindh Govt Withdraws Controversial Commercialisation Notification﻿OGDCL Pledges Support for New TVET Skill Development Center in Kashmore﻿Ahsan Iqbal Advocates for Direct Trade Corridors with Central Asia﻿Senate committee approves Captive Power Plants Levy Bill, 2025 without amendments﻿Commitment to Local Production of Vaccines and Medicines in Pakistan﻿Pakistan to Commemorate YoumeMarkaeHaq Annually Honoring Armed Forces’ Triumph﻿International Day of Families observed﻿ Pakistan Challenges Indian Defence Minister’s Remarks on Nuclear Arsenal﻿HEC Hosts Training to Enhance University Data Management Skills﻿Pakistan Hails HouthisUS Ceasefire as Diplomatic Milestone﻿Ending Load Shedding in Sibi is Essential: Qadri﻿PM Honors Battle of Truth Martyrs, Asserts Indian Arrogance Shattered﻿China Reasserts Sovereignty Over Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) with New Place Names﻿Prime Minister Champions Modern Agricultural Reforms for SelfReliance﻿Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister’s remarks﻿PM Sharif Orders Strict Measures to Expand Tax Base﻿Interior Minister commends FC personnel for foiling terrorist attack in Hangu﻿Punjab InfO Minister’s Shows Strong Reaction to PTI’s Alleged Silence in War﻿Book Launch of ‘Bolte Kutbey’ Held at Punjab Arts Council﻿SukkurHyderabadKarachi Motorway Declared Vital for Economy: NA told﻿Sindh Madressatul Islam University Joins Solidarity Rally for Pakistan Armed Forces﻿Agreement for Birth Registration of Children in Sindh﻿IG reviews modern licensing system at Motorway Driving Licensing Authority Islamabad﻿Sindh governor inaugurates Martyrs Memorial﻿Crackdown Against Sale of Substandard LPG Cylinders in Karachi﻿CDA Chairman conducts latenight inspection of Jinnah Square Project- 80% work completed﻿One killed in Okara Train Accident﻿Okara Army Martyr Laid to Rest with Military Honors﻿Suspected Robber Shot Dead, Four Arrested in Karachi Police Encounters﻿Child Killed, Woman Injured in Robbery Attempt﻿Pakistan Advances Business Reforms with New Initiatives﻿Revelation of Fake Invoices Network: Mastermind Arrested﻿Bullish Surge: Pakistan Stock Market Rebounds with Strong Gains﻿Gold Prices Drop Sharply Across Pakistan Amid Global Decline﻿HBL PSL X Returns with Thrilling Matches Ahead﻿Japan Boosts Water Supply Transformation in Faisalabad with 510 Million Yen Grant﻿Second phase of Hajj pilgrims’ arrival via Jeddah Airport begins﻿President Zardari Pays Tribute to Soldiers Martyred in Indian Aggression﻿Turkish President commends Pakistan’s patient policy﻿Two more security forces’ personnel injured during Indian strikes embrace martyrdom: ISPR﻿Pishin Levies Seize 750 Kg Hashish﻿Pakistan, Russia Vow to Strengthen Parliamentary Diplomacy﻿PM Visits Frontlines of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos﻿KORT chief calls on Barrister Sultan﻿Senate’s current session likely to continue till May 23﻿Sindh Government and PPP Announce Celebration of Day of Gratitude and Victory﻿Haleem says law of jungle has replaced constitutional rule﻿Two More Valiant Sons of Soil Embraced Shahadat: ISPR﻿Turkish President Commends Pakistan’s Conflict Resolution Approach, Pledges Continued Support﻿PMD issues nationwide alert as Pakistan braces for first May heatwave﻿Unidentified Body Discovered Near Road in Kalat﻿Important Decisions Made in High-Level Karachi Police Meeting﻿Sindh Governor Calls Sindh Assembly Session on May 16﻿Important Meeting Chaired by Karachi Commissioner: Consideration of Steel Mills, Expressway, and Road Beautification﻿Over 52,000 Livestock Arrive at Karachi’s Maweshi Dost Mandi Ahead of Eid﻿DHQ Teaching Hospital MS Suspended Over Negligence, Misappropriation﻿Young Man Drowns in Indus River﻿Sukkur Express narrowly escapes major accident﻿Young man tries to commit suicide