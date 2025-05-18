Sindh government has announced the launch of a three-day ‘Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program,’ which will be held in Hyderabad from May 23 to May 25. The event aims to empower the youth of the province by enhancing their skills and providing opportunities in various fields.
Sardar Muhammad Bux Mehar, the Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, made the announcement in a statement issued today. He emphasized that the summit’s core objective is to provide young people with the tools and resources needed for personal and professional growth. The summit will feature a series of informative and training sessions designed to foster the capabilities of the youth and prepare them for future challenges.
Among the highlights of the summit will be a special session on ‘Youth Economic Empowerment through Internship,’ aimed at guiding participants on how to leverage internship opportunities for economic stability. Another important session will focus on the effects of climate change and the role of youth in mitigating its impact. Furthermore, sessions on youth leadership and the effective use of digital media will be conducted to enhance the skills of participants in these critical areas.
Minister Mehar also pointed out that a session on ‘Empowerment Youth, Contribution Art, Artificial Intelligence’ would offer insights into the significance of art for national development and the impact of artificial intelligence. Additionally, a Music Night and a ‘Creativity for Peace’ session will provide an opportunity for youth to express messages of peace through art and creativity.
The minister emphasized that the primary goal of the summit is to prepare young people for future challenges by providing them with a platform to discover and develop their hidden talents. He expressed hope that a large number of young individuals from across the province would participate in this significant event.