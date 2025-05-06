Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has announced that the Sindh government has formed a facilitation committee to resolve the issues faced by the business community.
He stated that following the directives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the business community has been taken on board to ensure solutions to their problems. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further explained the need for strong ties between the government and the business community to move matters forward.
Highlighting issues related to the federal government, he mentioned that most of the industrialists’ problems are linked to the federal government. Regarding industrial development, he informed that an industrial zone spanning two thousand acres is being developed under a public-private partnership.
During a meeting of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries delegation with the provincial minister, the Chamber’s President Usman Shaukat, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, and other officials were present.
Secretary of Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch was also present on the occasion. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo stated that the country’s economic situation is improving, and it is essential to maintain this stability.
He further added that Karachi is the economic backbone of Pakistan, and for the economic development of Sindh and the entire country, we must all work together.