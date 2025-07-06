Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended Rwanda’s 31st Independence Day celebrations as a special guest and congratulated the people of Rwanda. Rwandan High Commissioner Hirimana Fatou welcomed the Governor. Tessori participated in the events, including a cake-cutting ceremony, and expressed good wishes for Rwanda’s development, sovereignty, peace, and security.
In addition, the Sindh Governor also commemorated the death anniversary of Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed.
Tessori praised Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed’s bravery, courage, and devotion to the country, saying that his sacrifices will always be remembered. He said that individuals like Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed are national heroes whose sacrifices will always remain alive in the pages of history.