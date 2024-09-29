Karachi: In a vibrant display of solidarity and cultural appreciation, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori marked the 79th Independence Day of Indonesia by installing Pak-Indonesian flags at Press Club Chowk (Fawar H Chowk) and organizing an extensive international cultural festival at the Arts Council Karachi. The square was adorned with lights, and a spectacular fireworks display captivated the attendees.
According to Sindh Governor House, Governor Tesori highlighted the profound relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia, emphasizing mutual respect and shared values. He remarked on the significance of the cultural fair, which saw the participation of artists from 40 countries, making it the largest event of its kind in Pakistan’s history. The governor also announced that Arshad Nadeem, an Olympic gold medalist and brand ambassador for the Karachi Marathon, will add over 60 sports to this year’s event. Addressing the media, he discussed leadership in the future political process and collaborative efforts in local governance with Murtaza Wahab, aiming for significant improvements.
