Sindh Governor, CM felicitate newly elected PM Shehbaz

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as Prime Minister.

In their separate messages, they said the election of the Prime Minister is proof of the successful progress of the democratic process in the country.

They said Shehbaz Sharif is a senior parliamentarian and experienced politician and it is hoped that the country will progress during his tenure.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister of Pakistan for the second time on Sunday.

Shehbaz, who served as prime minister for 16 months after ouster of the PTI founder in April 2022, polled 201 votes as against 92 of his rival PTI-SIC candidate Omar Ayub Khan.

As Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced the results, former premier and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif congratulated him. Later, Khawaja Asif and PPP leader Asif Zardari hugged him.

Addressing the House, Shehbaz thanked his elder brother for nominating him for the office of prime minister.